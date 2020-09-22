Opinion | Shaw Media: What are we actually teaching our kids at a reopen protest?

Unfortunately, at protests in some places such as Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake, the majority of participating parents were maskless.

The CDC Wednesday released new indicators for decision making for schools to reopen. At the top of the list is the correct and consistent usage of masks.

When you show up in a pandemic to make a protest that children can safely return to school and you fail to follow even the most basic social distancing guidelines, you tend to lose some credibility.

School districts had to make a decision, and that process involved data, statistics, expert opinion and reasoned logic.

Conversely, the main argument of the protesting parents seems to be, “I want my kid back in school!” The anger seems to be growing. It would not surprise us if school districts began to cave into the demands of angry parents.