Opinion | Stanford L. Levin: Saudi Arabia's oil policy will fail

Worldwide demand for crude oil has fallen anywhere from 10 million barrels per day to a recent estimate of as much as 20 million barrels per day as a result of the COVID-19 virus. That represents 10% to 20% of the worldwide demand for oil. This is part of the reason why Saudi Arabia's hopes of curtailing supply, substantially pushing up oil prices, and driving U. S. shale producers out of business will fail.

The oil situation is somewhat complex, and, in spite of the Western economics educations that some have, Saudi officials do not seem to understand how free markets work. It is certainly the case that the Russians and OPEC have not been able to reach an agreement on cutting production. Discussions between them may have started up again, but to the extent they want U.S. producers to participate, antitrust laws will prevent that.

What really irks the Saudis, however, seems to be U.S. shale oil production. The Saudis do not seem to understand that there is not a mechanism in the United States, as there is with national oil companies in Saudi Arabia and Russia, to limit oil production. Every time the price rises, there is more shale oil production that holds down the price increase.