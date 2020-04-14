Opinion | Stanford L. Levin: Saudi Arabia's oil policy will fail

Worldwide demand for crude oil has fallen anywhere from 10 million barrels per day to a recent estimate of as much as 20 million barrels per day as a result of the COVID-19 virus. That represents 10% to 20% of the worldwide demand for oil. This is part of the reason why Saudi Arabia's hopes of curtailing supply, substantially pushing up oil prices, and driving U. S. shale producers out of business will fail.
The oil situation is somewhat complex, and, in spite of the Western economics educations that some have, Saudi officials do not seem to understand how free markets work. It is certainly the case that the Russians and OPEC have not been able to reach an agreement on cutting production. Discussions between them may have started up again, but to the extent they want U.S. producers to participate, antitrust laws will prevent that.
What really irks the Saudis, however, seems to be U.S. shale oil production. The Saudis do not seem to understand that there is not a mechanism in the United States, as there is with national oil companies in Saudi Arabia and Russia, to limit oil production. Every time the price rises, there is more shale oil production that holds down the price increase.
Even if the administration gets the big oil companies to limit production, in spite of the antitrust laws, which Trump may have promised to the Saudis as part of a deal, according to the business news, it won't limit the smaller producers. If prices start to rise, output will increase, including from shale oil producers. It is also the case that oil storage in the U.S. and elsewhere is about full, so if prices begin to rise, there will be an incentive to take oil out of storage to avoid storage costs. That will also limit any price increases as a result of production cutbacks.
It appears that part of what the Saudis are doing, or perhaps their main objective, is to force some of the shale producers out of business, but this will fail. Even if they bankrupt some of the shale oil companies, the assets and the oil will not go away. The assets will be purchased out of bankruptcy at low prices, so the breakeven oil price for the new owners will be even lower. While some investors will have lost their money, others will be poised to make money at lower oil prices, making the supply situation even worse for the Saudis.
Note that demand has fallen so far for oil that even the sort of cutbacks being talked about will not leave the oil producers making the cuts better off. The price increase will not offset the revenue lost as a result of the supply cuts. The only producers or countries that will benefit are those not making any production cuts. Again, this is good for U.S. shale oil producers.
The best course of action for the U.S. and the oil industry is to let the market work. We should not interfere with the market, permitting economically-sound LNG and oil exports, larger companies to purchase other companies in compliance with antitrust laws, and scientifically-based environmental regulation for fracking.
Stanford L. Levin is an emeritus professor of economics at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He has consulted widely on economic issues both in the U.S. and abroad. He has also served as a Commissioner on the Illinois Commerce Commission, the utility regulator in Illinois.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.