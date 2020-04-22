Opinion | State Journal-Register: Fiscal forecast worse than ugly

Illinois governors and legislators are used to spending money the state doesn’t have, but not in such large numbers.

So that presents several options.

Pritzker clearly is praying for another budget bailout by Congress, which has passed three aid packages.

The latest was a $2 trillion appropriation designed to assist state and cities whose anticipated revenues have collapsed because of the economic freeze in place.

If another bailout is not forthcoming or not as generous as Pritzker would like, it means state officials will have no choice but to make cuts in proposed spending.

At the same time, Pritzker’s budget forecast revealed that he will continue to rely on borrowing as a means of preserving preferred spending.

These stunning numbers substantially increase the pressure on Pritzker to bring an end to the economic freeze.

He’s got to get the economy moving again, if only as a means of turning the revenue faucet back on. The longer the status quo remains in effect, the greater Illinois’ financial problems will become.