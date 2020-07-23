Opinion | State Journal-Register: Mr. Madigan, let ethics reform happen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This editorial appeared in the July 18, 2020, edition of The (Springfield) State Journal-Register:

The Commonwealth Edison agreement with federal prosecutors gives Illinoisans $200 million reasons to demand legislators immediately get back to work on ethics reform.

ComEd admitted to federal prosecutors that it arranged jobs, vendor subcontracts and “monetary payments” associated with those jobs and contracts to various associates of a high-level elected state official to influence and reward the official’s efforts to help ComEd ’s dealings in the legislature.

Court documents identified the House Speaker as the highly placed official, but did not name him specifically and made no mention of any charges. However, House Speaker Michael Madigan confirmed that he was subpoenaed Friday morning and in a statement said he would “cooperate and respond to those requests for documents.” He also denied any wrongdoing.

But the implications of the federal investigation would make it unlikely that the nation’s longest-serving legislative leader could oversee ethics reform with any credibility. Furthermore, if the allegations against Madigan are found true, he must resign.