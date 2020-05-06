Opinion | State Journal-Register: We must plan and allow for more voters to choose to vote by mail

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This editorial appeared in the May 1, 2020, edition of The (Springfield) State Journal-Register:

The scenes last month during the Wisconsin Primary Election should enrage us all. In Milwaukee, as the polls were closing, there remained lines wrapped around several blocks, voters spaced a comfortable 6 feet apart, some wearing masks, waiting to get inside their polling place. It was cold. It was raining, yet still, people waited to have their say in the democratic process.

Every time we vote, it should be safe, efficient and easy. How can we ensure that criteria is met? Offer a variety of opportunities to vote, from at the polls on Election Day, early voting and, likely the safest way of all, vote by mail.

The Nov. 3 election is just seven months away. How prepared are states for an increase ― or demand ― from the electorate to vote by mail? Lawmakers and election officials nationwide need to know that answer soon and prepare for it.

It is likely come November, if we are still battling the coronavirus as we do today, a good portion of our electorate will not want to venture out to public places, including the polls on Election Day. And if a registered voter wants to cast a ballot, our county, state and federal governments better make it easy for them to do so in any manner.