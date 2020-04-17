Opinion | Sun-Times: Illinois is hurting. Other states are hurting — and desperate for a real federal rescue.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

This editorial appeared in the April 10, 2020, edition of the Chicago Sun-Times:

The coronavirus pandemic is a stress test of our nation’s most fundamental systems, institutions and safety nets, just as the Great Depression was during the 1930s.

And while the $2 trillion federal stimulus package approved last month marked the beginning of a national response, Americans must face the fact that it’ll take a massive, sustained — and far more expensive — federal effort to truly set things right again.

The pandemic has exposed deep pre-existing vulnerabilities and inequities. In just weeks, the virus has thrown 17 million people out of work in an economy that already had been tough on low-wage workers.

Our nation’s poor and unemployed have been left particularly vulnerable because of a health care system that already was unfairly skewed toward better care for the middle class and wealthy.

Now, on top of this, comes the news that the first federal stimulus package won’t begin to set things right, certainly not for Chicago or the state of Illinois. A massive second stimulus package already is necessary — and it needs to go further to help state and local governments.