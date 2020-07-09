Opinion | Sun-Times: Trump runs foreign students out of country in a desperate move to return to ‘normal’

We appreciate why, in normal times, the federal rule against international students taking most or all of their classes online while residing here made sense. The intent was to guard against bogus “students” enrolling in bogus online “universities” just to gain legal entry into the country.

But need we point out the obvious? These are not normal times.

We can only assume that scrapping the exemption now is nothing more than another foolish effort by the Trump administration, eager to deny the truth of the pandemic, to force the country back to business as usual way too soon.

We also smell more than a hint of xenophobia. These are “foreign” students.

The message from ICE to foreign students whose schools will be operating only online this fall is blunt: Get out now or get deported.

Or, ICE is saying, go ahead and take all those courses online. But do so from your own country, be it China or India or some other place four or five time zones away. Get up in the middle of the night for that physics class that starts in the U.S. at 9 a.m.

Or, as a third alternative, transfer to another U.S. school that will offer a sufficient number of in-person classes this fall and show up in person.