Opinion | Tahlequah (Oklahoma) Daily Press: Relief bill not the right place for wage hike

This editorial was published in the March 2 edition of The Tahlequah (Oklahoma) Daily Press.

A minimum wage of $7.25 an hour is an insult to hard-working Americans trying to support families. That base figure should have been raised years ago, but a successive cadre of self-serving politicians saw to it that working-class folks were kept in their “rightful place,” as they did the bidding of greedy corporate CEOs.

Be that as it may, there are several ways a sudden and drastic bump to $15 an hour could be catastrophic at this time. One has to do with the pain being inflicted on businesses by the pandemic — and that’s why the minimum wage hike had no place in the stimulus package passed a few days ago by the House of Representatives.

President Joe Biden had made raising the minimum wage a cornerstone of his campaign, and he’s not the first. Trump, Obama, and Bush also paid lip service to the idea. After all, only a fool would think anyone in New York City or Los Angeles could scrape by on $15,000 a year. Still, when it comes to COVID-19 relief, doubling the pay of millions of workers — or even assuring a metered uptick as part of that deal — would be a case of robbing Peter to pay Paul.