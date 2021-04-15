Opinion | Tammy Duckworth: As eligibility opens up, get vaccinated

This week, our state reached an important milestone in our efforts to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic: as of Monday, every Illinoisan 16 and up is eligible to be vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19.

It’s an incredible feat, and it is even more incredible when you think back to where we were one year ago.

One year ago, we were in the depth of our first stay-at-home order, disinfecting our groceries before bringing them into the house and wondering when—or even whether—we’d be able to hug our loved ones across the country again.

After more than a year of unspeakable tragedy—families forced to say goodbye from afar, nights filled by too many tears and too much fear—there is hope on the horizon.

We still have a long way to go to beat this pandemic and return to anything resembling what “normal” used to mean, but we finally have our strongest defense and greatest hope of moving forward, and that is something to celebrate.