Opinion | Tammy Duckworth: If we listen, we can get through this

Because even if you’re young, in the best shape of your life and haven’t had a single symptom since the pandemic began, you could still spread the virus to those more vulnerable around you.

We learned last week that asymptomatic people who have COVID-19 may be fueling the spread of the outbreak far more than was previously understood. More than 350,000 cases have already been confirmed worldwide. But while it took a little over 12 weeks to confirm the first 100,000 cases, it took only 12 days to more than double that number. This pandemic will get worse — and despite the rumors, the young are vulnerable as well, as almost 40% of those hospitalized so far in the U.S. have been between 20 and 54.

So here’s what I’m begging of you, as a Senator, yes, but really, as a mother, as an Illinoisan and as a neighbor: Now is the time for empathy and action, selflessness and, yes, social distancing. Don’t gather in groups; stay at home whenever you can; stay six feet away from other folks; and wash your hands thoroughly and often.

We know these measures work. After all, the first cases in the U.S. and South Korea were reported on the same day — yet due in large part to South Korea’s rapid, wide-spread testing and commitment to social distancing, the outbreak there is already waning while ours is four times theirs and continues to spike.