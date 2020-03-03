Opinion: Terri Bryant, Dave Severin, Patrick Windhorst: Pritzker's inmate release policy endangers public safety

Instead of working with local law enforcement and the proper authorities of the federal government to deport violent criminals, Gov. Pritzker has decided to release dangerous felons into our communities despite requests from federal immigration authorities to hold them. This decision endangers public safety. We join the Illinois Sheriffs' Association in denouncing this reckless change in policy and demand it be reversed.

Furthermore, the governor has placed a high priority on reforming Illinois’ criminal justice system. He has willing partners on the Democrat side of the aisle that now want an end to cash bail for inmates awaiting court dates. The governor’s own Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton even appeared before a joint committee of the House and Senate’s Judiciary Criminal Law Committee earlier in February in Chicago to endorse the end of cash bail. We feel ending cash-bail would be a mistake, and fear the consequences of any such move will result in offenders re-offending. The criminal justice system is not perfect, but the governor’s most recent policy changes and proposals to make even further changes are not going to make any of our communities safer.