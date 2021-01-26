Opinion | Terri Bryant: Pritzker should veto criminal justice reform bill

Just two weeks ago, on Jan. 13, I stood with my Senate Republican colleagues during our Inauguration Day ceremony, taking the Oath of Office and promising to do everything in my power to represent the hardworking men and women of the 58th District.

In the 11th hour of lame duck session, Democrat lawmakers in both chambers rushed through legislation that calls for a massive overhaul of our criminal justice system and threatens the law enforcement profession of our state.

House Bill 3653 is a proposal that is being touted as "criminal justice reform" when in reality, it's a dangerous, thoughtless anti-police bill that endangers the safety of our families, friends and communities. The nearly 800-page proposal was dropped on Senate Republicans in the early hours of the morning with no time to fully understand the long-term impact such a massive, complex proposal would have on our local police officers or our communities. After it was pushed through the Senate, the exact same tactic was taken in the House. The entire process by which Democrat-majority leaders chose to move this bill is shameful and a disgrace to our democracy.