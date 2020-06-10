Opinion | Terry Jarrett: What happens when the next pandemic is a power outage?

According to Energy Ventures Analysis (EVA), the situation looks even more serious. They estimate that between 38,500 and 83,000 megawatts of coal-fired generating capacity could be retired between 2020 and 2022.

This is far worse than NERC’s initial assessment. And the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic has complicated things as well. Before the coronavirus arrived, considerable amounts of coal and nuclear generating capacity were already in danger of early retirement. But reductions in power demand during quarantine have squeezed margins even further — and increased the chances that long-standing baseload capacity will be pushed off the grid.

No one disputes that the retirement of baseload coal and nuclear power is happening. And coal’s share of U.S. electricity generation fell to 24% in 2019, while natural gas jumped to 38%. But this increased dependence on natural gas and renewables has led to vulnerabilities — like the emergency conditions experienced during the 2014 Polar Vortex and the 2017-18 “Bomb Cyclone.” In both instances, peak demand led to fuel shortages at natural gas plants. Coal stations were forced to cover the load; they supplied 55% of the increased demand during the Bomb Cyclone alone.

The backstop of the U.S. electricity grid is now slipping away at an accelerating pace. Despite warnings from reliability experts, there’s no plan to address the situation. Affordable, reliable power is too important for the nation to be left to chance. Before it’s too late, action must be taken by regulators to ensure that the fuel security and reliability provided by baseload coal and nuclear plants isn’t lost for good.

Terry Jarrett is an energy attorney and consultant who has served on both the board of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners and the Missouri Public Service Commission. He contributes regularly to LeadingLightEnergy.com.

