Opinion | The Champaign News-Gazette: Legal weed a booming business

This editorial was published in the Jan. 10, 2021 edition of The (Champaign) News-Gazette.

The people of Illinois may be suffering from a coronavirus hangover that just won’t go away, but sellers of legal marijuana appear to be thriving.

Is there a link between the depressing reality of the pandemic and the booming business of legal-marijuana sales?

Who can say for sure? People were buying lots of the weed when it was illegal, so it’s hardly a surprise that there’s great market demand after Gov. J.B. Pritzker and legislators legalized sale of the substance on Jan. 1, 2020.

But the sales figures speak for themselves.

As of the end of November, sales statewide totaled $582 million, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

The combined sales in our state in 2020 of both recreational and medical marijuana exceed $1 billion.

Sales-tax revenue from recreational marijuana totals more than $150 million. Even though that’s chump change in the context of the state’s deficit-laden $40 billion-plus budget, it’s still a lot of money.