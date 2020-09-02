Opinion | The Pantagraph: We all must begin listening

Notice how in this example we’ve made no judgment of the innocence or guilt. That puts us in the middle of a situation where sides have definitely been chosen.

Who is correct? Law enforcement authorities have been dealing for months with complaints about some cities’ uses of unnecessary force and public calls for their departments being “defunded” along with the traditional stressful and dangerous parts of their jobs. This summer has seen a spike in brazen gun attacks. Including “gang-like” activities, if we’re going to insist there are no gangs.

Then there’s COVID-19. It is affecting all of us, leading to mental and physical health issues as well as employment, food and housing concerns.

When you feel like the future will only get worse, you’re not going to be in the mood to listen.

So we break off into sides and protest in different colors, waving signs and hoping to both have our own voices heard and drown out those opposed to us.

Which is the exact definition of talking past one another.

No one wants to be the first to step back. Either they’ve been stepping back too long or they know if they step back, they’ll be surrendering ground they feel they’ve earned.