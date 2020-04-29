Opinion | Tim Schneider: Pritzker should stop laughing at Southern Illinois

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced his state will be split into three parts with his lieutenant governor and a former lieutenant governor taking the lead on reopening plans in the two less urban regions upstate. Gov. Tom Wolfe’s state health department has split Pennsylvania into six regions and will reopen each independently, as indicators laid out in a three-phase reopening plan are met.

Similarly, Missouri will soon lift their stay-at-home order while cities like St. Louis and Kansas City have their own restrictions that will last longer. And, on Monday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a regional approach as restrictions are being lifted in 77 of the state’s 99 counties.

It’s time for Gov. Pritzker to use the federal government’s provided framework, and the flexibility it provides, to craft a plan for a phased reopening of Illinois by region. A comprehensive plan would use the federal guidelines and statistical indicators that trigger new phases of gradual reopening. A regional approach would understand that different areas of Illinois would meet these key indicators at different paces and should reopen accordingly.