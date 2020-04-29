Opinion | Tim Schneider: Pritzker should stop laughing at Southern Illinois

Last week, a reporter asked a question during Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s daily COVID-19 update. He wanted to know what the governor thought about a plan for reopening Illinois’ economy based on regional differences. Unfortunately, I have to report that that governor’s response was not very ... gubernatorial. And it certainly wasn’t kind to many in Southern Illinois who recognize the ridiculousness of continuing to live under the same economic restrictions as those living in the metropolis of Chicago, five hours away.
Gov. Pritzker laughed. No, seriously, he laughed. When asked about a regional plan to open up Illinois rather than a one-size-fits-all plan driven from Chicago, Pritzker just laughed and quickly followed up with “I’m not sure how to answer that.”
I have no idea why the governor would laugh at and dismiss a seemingly serious question about acknowledging the vast differences between regions in Illinois. Differences such as geography, population densities, and most importantly, coronavirus infection rates. Many rural counties have very few infections, and yet — for another month — the governor is forcing everyone to live under the same blanket restrictions that are devastating our local economies.
What makes Pritzker’s contempt for regionalization even more odd is that other Democratic governors from large states like New York and Pennsylvania have rolled out regional plans to open up their economies. Neighboring governors in Missouri and Iowa have announced similar plans as well.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced his state will be split into three parts with his lieutenant governor and a former lieutenant governor taking the lead on reopening plans in the two less urban regions upstate. Gov. Tom Wolfe’s state health department has split Pennsylvania into six regions and will reopen each independently, as indicators laid out in a three-phase reopening plan are met.
Similarly, Missouri will soon lift their stay-at-home order while cities like St. Louis and Kansas City have their own restrictions that will last longer. And, on Monday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a regional approach as restrictions are being lifted in 77 of the state’s 99 counties.
It’s time for Gov. Pritzker to use the federal government’s provided framework, and the flexibility it provides, to craft a plan for a phased reopening of Illinois by region. A comprehensive plan would use the federal guidelines and statistical indicators that trigger new phases of gradual reopening. A regional approach would understand that different areas of Illinois would meet these key indicators at different paces and should reopen accordingly.
Plans like the one I suggest are being implemented in other states — red and blue. So, it’s disheartening to see Gov. Pritzker essentially mock and dismiss the grave concerns the folks of Southern Illinois have as their local economy withers on the vine. As small businesses are going under. As families are struggling to pay their bills. And as people with mental health issues are on the edge — forced to stay inside, sometimes in unsafe situations.
This is no laughing matter.
Illinois is not out of the woods in addressing this public health crisis yet, but all parts of Illinois deserve a chance to reopen their businesses with a recognition of the reality in their communities and accounting for regional differences.
Southern Illinoisans have sacrificed so much over the last five weeks. You have paid a tremendous price for doing what was necessary to flatten the curve. You deserve better than mockery. You deserve to finally be heard.
Tim Schneider is the chairman of the Illinois Republican Party and a small business owner from Barlett.
