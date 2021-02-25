Opinion | Totsie Bailey: Texas energy crisis shows importance of grid reliability

As winter storms swept the nation earlier this month, electric grid operators struggled to meet soaring demand. The most extreme scenario played out in Texas, where their grid operator was forced to implement rolling blackouts, leaving millions without power when they needed it most. At the same time, energy bills soared — reaching 450 times the average market price.

This crisis underscores the importance of investing in grid reliability and demonstrates the need to maintain baseload generation sources such as coal, nuclear and natural gas. Indeed, it was Illinois’ ability to rely on a mix of these baseload generating sources that prevented a similar scenario from playing out here during that same cold snap. As legislators in Springfield renew the debate over our state’s energy future, it’s important they do not lose sight of the vital role Prairie State Generating Company plays in maintaining grid reliability.