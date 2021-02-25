Opinion | Totsie Bailey: Texas energy crisis shows importance of grid reliability

As winter storms swept the nation earlier this month, electric grid operators struggled to meet soaring demand. The most extreme scenario played out in Texas, where their grid operator was forced to implement rolling blackouts, leaving millions without power when they needed it most. At the same time, energy bills soared — reaching 450 times the average market price.
This crisis underscores the importance of investing in grid reliability and demonstrates the need to maintain baseload generation sources such as coal, nuclear and natural gas. Indeed, it was Illinois’ ability to rely on a mix of these baseload generating sources that prevented a similar scenario from playing out here during that same cold snap. As legislators in Springfield renew the debate over our state’s energy future, it’s important they do not lose sight of the vital role Prairie State Generating Company plays in maintaining grid reliability.
Overly aggressive targets that call for prematurely shuttering baseload power plants like Prairie State put customers at risk for increased energy costs and more frequent outages. Wind power only operates about 30% to 40% of the time, while solar operates between 17% and 20% of the time. The intermittent nature of these power sources requires backup from other forms of electricity, like coal plants, so that when you flip on a light switch or a hospital runs important medical equipment, electricity is immediately available. That’s why Illinois must embrace an “all of the above” strategy that uses both fossil fuels and renewable energy sources to ensure a steady supply of affordable energy.
Prairie State, which came online in 2012 during the Obama-Biden Administration, not only operates under very stringent environmental standards, but is also committed to embracing technology to further mitigate CO2 emissions in the future. This includes a partnership with the University of Illinois to conduct a carbon capture FEED (front end engineering and design) study with the objective of identifying CO2 emission mitigation opportunities at a commercial scale. This could provide broad value for closing the gap between today’s technologies and long-term carbon reduction goals.
The grant for this study was made possible by the bipartisan support of U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, as well as U.S. Rep. Mike Bost and former U.S. Rep. John Shimkus. Investing in this research is a recognition of Prairie State’s importance in maintaining grid reliability and supporting desperately needed jobs.
With mass unemployment caused by the pandemic, Prairie State’s impact on the regional economy is more important than ever before. Prairie State provides more than 650 well-paying, full-time jobs, and proudly partners with local trade labor unions. In 2020, Prairie State utilized the skills of more than 1,000 boilermakers, pipefitters, millwrights, iron workers, electricians, laborers, operators, and carpenters — a $45 million investment in the regional union workforce. Prairie State generates an additional $785 million in economic investment each year, contributing $47 million to local taxing districts. If that money goes away, communities may be forced to raise taxes or cut services — financial burdens municipalities and taxpayers cannot afford following a year of economic turmoil.