Opinion | Tyler Billman: It’s OK to change your mind

When I imagined Spring 2020, it looked nothing like this.

I had trips planned. My kids had activities scheduled. And I just knew this would be the summer that I’d get six-pack abs. Ah, February Tyler had quite an imagination.

You probably know what this feels like. We’re all in uncharted waters, and the plans you and I have made over the past several months and years probably make about as much sense as me getting washboard abs during a quarantine. For example, if you’re heading to college (or sending someone), you may have had a pre-pandemic plan. But the world today is very different than the world we knew just a few weeks ago, and it’s important to give yourself permission to change those plans. No guilt. No shame. Just a clear-eyed reassessment of what makes sense presently, given these circumstances. Remember, you can reassess the plan without giving up on the goal.

Perhaps you did not see yourself out of work, but given this unprecedented time you are looking for additional skills to find new employment. Maybe you were heading off to a university, but now you are not sure if that campus will even be open. None of this was your initial plan, but it makes sense given the current predicament to attend a community college in the fall. At the very least, it deserves careful consideration.