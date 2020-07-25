Opinion | US Sen. Dick Durbin: Rural hospitals need our help

Rural hospitals are the heart and soul of their communities. They are essential points for accessing health care when patients may otherwise face hours of travel for treatment. But they are also drivers of the local economy and often the largest employer. In Illinois, rural hospitals generate nearly $5 billion in direct spending on payroll, goods, and services.

But the pandemic is pushing them to the brink.

Even before this public health crisis, rural hospitals were facing financial uncertainty. Entering 2020, half of all rural hospitals nationwide were operating on negative margins and one in four was at risk of closure. Nationwide, one hundred twenty hospitals have been shuttered in the past decade.

In Illinois, hospitals have lost $1.4 billion each month during the pandemic according to the Illinois Health and Hospital Association. All have been forced to acquire additional personal protective equipment and postpone outpatient services. More than 80% of revenue for rural hospitals in Illinois comes from these elective procedures. And with COVID-19 transmission shifting to rural areas, our hospitals — especially those located near nursing homes or meat processing facilities — are seeing increased cases and inpatient capacity pressure.