Opinion | William Hamer: Sausage and meat

In the April 2 edition of The Southern Illinoisan, an editorial that first appeared in the (Champaign) News-Gazette was published in the Opinion page titled “Sausage making at its worst.” The editors examining the passage of the economic stimulus bill found that some legislators “threatened to block the $2 trillion-plus legislative package unless they were able to funnel money to favored groups …” They quoted a statement on Twitter by Nikki Haley that read, “These are the items included in the stimulus bill: $75 million for public television/radio, $25 million for the Kennedy Center, $75 million for the National Endowment for the arts, $75 million for the National Endowment for the Humanities. How many more people could have been helped with this money?”
While $250 million is a lot of money, the question is how many people has it helped?
Of the $75 million, a significant portion will go to the Public Broadcasting Service. PBS has more than 350 member television stations encompassing 50 states, the District of Columbia and four U.S. possessions, many owned by educational institutions or entities owned by or related to state government. It is the most prominent provider of educational television programming to public television stations in the United States. The 27-member board of directors serves three-year terms without pay. Over 100 million people watch local PBS stations.
The portion of $75 million going to NPR partially supports over 1,000 member stations broadcasting signals across the United States. Every day, some 800 NPR employees bring listeners high-quality news, information and entertainment. Their newscasts, updated live every hour, are heard on 947 broadcast stations by nearly 28.7 million listeners — the total weekly listeners for all programming on NPR stations is 37.7 million people.
Established by Congress in 1965, the National Endowment for the Arts is an independent federal agency that gives people across America the opportunity to participate in and experience the arts. Their funding is project-based and goes to thousands of nonprofits each year. They are the only funder, public or private, that provides access to the arts in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories, supporting activities such as performances, exhibitions, arts education programs, festivals, and artist residencies.
More than 80% of federal appropriations are distributed as grants and awards to organizations and individuals across the country. Forty percent of all NEA funding goes to the state arts agencies and regional arts organizations. Forty-two percent of NEA grants serve high-poverty neighborhoods, 35% reaching low-income audiences and underserved populations.
Surprisingly, merely $25 million was designated to the Kennedy Center, which is the United States' national cultural center. Authorized by the 1958 National Cultural Center Act of Congress, the center represents a public–private partnership. Its activities are almost entirely funded through ticket sales and gifts from individuals, corporations and private foundations.
A multi-dimensional facility, the Kennedy Center is a nexus of performing arts education. The broad array of genres produced and performed includes theater, dance, ballet, and orchestral, chamber, jazz, popular and folk music. It offers multimedia performances for adults and children. In addition to the about 3,500 performances annually for audiences totaling nearly two million, the center hosts touring productions and television and radio broadcasts that, collectively, are seen by 20 million more.
National Endowment for the Humanities received $75 million in supplemental funding to assist cultural institutions and humanists affected by the coronavirus as part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act economic stabilization plan appropriated by Congress and signed into law by President Donald J. Trump.
Since President Lyndon Johnson signed the National Foundation on the Arts and the Humanities Act into law in 1965, NEH has awarded more than $5.6 billion for humanities projects through more than 64,000 grants. In addition to awarding grants, NEH has supported a variety of projects offering learning and research opportunities to the public. An example is the joint project of NEH and the Library of Congress to provide searchable digital access to more than 12 million pages of historic newspapers from across the country.
In the same edition of The Southern is an article by Marcy Gordon of the Associated Press, titled “Concerns swirl around corporate virus aid.” Loopholes in the legislation providing $500 billion to companies and governments hurt by the coronavirus, “which could be spun by the Federal Reserve into up to $4.5 trillion,” can obviate the system of oversight written into the law to insure taxpayer money is used in ways that would help sustain the economy.
The bailout program gives wide latitude to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, notes Peter Henning, a law professor at Wayne State University and a former Justice Department attorney. “Secretary Mnuchin has authority to basically negotiate any kind of loan he wants. We’ll see who gets favored and who doesn’t.”
Given $500 billion to $4.5 trillion that our government is prepared to spend on economic stimulus, $250 million spent on agencies serving American citizens hardly seems like sausage. It's more like the meat of the legislation’s bill.
William Hamer an resident of Marion. He is the vice president on the Board of Directors for the Little Egypt Arts Association, a 501(c)(3) organization partially supported by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Illinois Arts Council.
