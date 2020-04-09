Opinion | William Hamer: Sausage and meat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In the April 2 edition of The Southern Illinoisan, an editorial that first appeared in the (Champaign) News-Gazette was published in the Opinion page titled “Sausage making at its worst.” The editors examining the passage of the economic stimulus bill found that some legislators “threatened to block the $2 trillion-plus legislative package unless they were able to funnel money to favored groups …” They quoted a statement on Twitter by Nikki Haley that read, “These are the items included in the stimulus bill: $75 million for public television/radio, $25 million for the Kennedy Center, $75 million for the National Endowment for the arts, $75 million for the National Endowment for the Humanities. How many more people could have been helped with this money?”

While $250 million is a lot of money, the question is how many people has it helped?

Of the $75 million, a significant portion will go to the Public Broadcasting Service. PBS has more than 350 member television stations encompassing 50 states, the District of Columbia and four U.S. possessions, many owned by educational institutions or entities owned by or related to state government. It is the most prominent provider of educational television programming to public television stations in the United States. The 27-member board of directors serves three-year terms without pay. Over 100 million people watch local PBS stations.