Opinoin | Rich Miller: Legislative session brings a change of heart

You can roam the halls and wander into offices and hope you hear something useful. You can also get totally lucky by literally bumping into people as you walk around a corner or after popping into some random hearing.

After session ends for the day, you can buy drinks and dinner to maybe loosen lips or build working relationships, or pull other folks aside in restaurants and taverns.

You can make your own luck, but you have to be there.

None of that was possible during the special session. If legislators were wandering around, reporters and lobbyists weren't allowed into the area to chat with them. Members were also advised not to meet with anyone and the restaurants and taverns were all closed.

It hasn't been easy, but I think I did OK. I was constantly worried that I was missing something, but come to think of it, I'm always like that.

Still, I did not enjoy the experience. I like my privacy, but I'm also a very social person. I need to be around people and the session drove me a little nuts. No more remote reporting during crunch time for me.