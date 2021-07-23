Positively Speaking | Gary W. Moore: I wish you happiness and joy

Dear friends,

I’ve led a blessed and full life ... a big life. I’ve been fortunate in more ways than I can count, and I’m grateful for the many ways I’ve been blessed.

I think of you as a beautiful blessing in my life. The privilege to write to you every week has been an honor. So many of you have written me about my columns, and I’ve been grateful for each word. I’ve had the privilege to meet some, but for most, our relationship is through this column. That has not hindered the friendship I feel and my gratitude for you.

If you are a regular reader of my column, you know I was diagnosed with Stage 4 Gastric Cancer in mid-February 2020 and given nine to 12 months to live. Along with my incredible Oncologist, Dr. Pashtoon M. Kasi, at the Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Iowa, we have fought this cancer with everything we have. It has at times been a fun battle with Dr. Kasi at my side, but as I’ve written many times before, there are a few diagnosis that a positive fight cannot overcome. It appears my battle with stomach cancer is one of them. So, this is my last letter to you in the form of my column, Positively Speaking.