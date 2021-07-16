Positively Speaking | Gary W. Moore: Passing on the torch

Editor's Note: Gary Moore, famed bestselling and award-winning author and writer of this "Positively Speaking" weekly lifestyle column, has died at the age of 66 after battling stage four stomach cancer. Below is the last column Gary wrote himself ahead of his death.

In my first book, "Playing with the Enemy," I wrote a story about my father and in my father’s honor. To me, "Playing with the Enemy" was more than a best-selling book. For years, it has been a dream of mine that somebody would make it into a movie – and I still pray it comes to pass.

But that’s not why I wrote it. I didn’t even write it for fame or glory or to eventually make my way into becoming a syndicated columnist. Instead, I wrote "Playing with the Enemy" because my father’s life impacted me so profoundly, and I wanted my children to know, embrace, love, and celebrate his legacy. "Playing with the Enemy" is about passing down family legacies and family traditions. I can only hope that my children’s children, and their children, and their children, and their children will know the story of Gene Moore because of "Playing with the Enemy."