Positively Speaking | Toby Moore: Don’t listen to the naysayers

Out of that experience, I met the fastest swimmer in the world at the time. His name was Tom Jager. Tom was amazing. He coached me through a few workouts, and I even raced him a couple of times. He was way faster than me. There was no comparison. I knew I just had to work harder if I wanted to be as fast as him.

I was determined. I barely made it onto a division one swim team. By my junior year, I was much faster than in high school, but I was also one of the slowest swimmers on the team, nowhere near the Olympic level. I was crushed as I realized I didn’t have what it took to make it to the Olympics.

That experience created an even stronger desire inside of me to accomplish my dreams. If I’d have listened to the naysayers, I wouldn’t have learned the lessons that I needed to take with me to the next phase of my life.

I turned my attention towards a different dream, one that I had since childhood. It wasn’t long till I had a few big successes in my belt. It’s an up and down industry, and I’ve had many tell me through the years that I should give it up, forget about my past successes and hang up the towel.

What I’ve discovered is that if you keep going and don’t give up, doors will open that can lead you on a path of accomplishing your dreams in unusual ways.