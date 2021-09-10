Positively Speaking | Toby Moore: Enthusiasm

Without the enthusiasm that was first brought to the dream, the dream may become unobtainable. Sometimes it takes so long that when the opportunity for success finally presents itself, it’s ruined because the loss of enthusiasm can make you uninteresting at best, jaded and bitter at worst.

Without that original fire you brought to the dream, it will be hard for anyone to want to buy what you’re selling or even want to be of any help whatsoever.

Have you ever had a non-enthusiastic teacher hold your attention for very long? How long can you sit through a sermon from a pastor who doesn’t seem to care what they are teaching? Have you ever wanted to buy a product from a non-enthusiastic salesperson? How do you feel when your waiter acts like they hate their life? Do you want to tip them?

I got my oil changed a couple of weeks back, and I was the first customer of the day! I drove into the garage, sure to be greeted with a smile. The young man working the front just glared at me as I pulled in; it was uncomfortable! He was heartbroken at my presence; I wanted to drive away as fast as possible, but unfortunately for him and me, I had to get the oil changed right then and there.

The one ingredient missing from the above scenarios that would make everything better is enthusiasm! Without enthusiasm, you’re blah!