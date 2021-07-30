Positively Speaking | Toby Moore: Memories my father gave me

How was he able to do this? Was it because he listened to Zig Ziglar, Tony Robbins, Jim Rohn, and other motivational speakers? Was it because of the hundreds of books he studied on human excellence? Was it his belief in what Jesus taught in the gospels?

Actions speak louder than words, and you can usually tell what somebody believes by their actions. My father's actions displayed precisely what he believed.

When I was a child, there was a mother and her son who rode their bikes by the office every day. There was a barbershop next door, and one day the mother took her son for a haircut. When finished, they walked out to find the boy’s bike was stolen. With tears in their eyes, the mother explained to my dad that she didn’t have money to buy him a new bike. My father was struggling financially during those days, but still, he bought her son a new bike the very next day. He and his mother were overjoyed from this act of kindness.

My father had hundreds of employees throughout the years. Every once in a while, he’d catch one of his employees stealing. When caught, they were brought into the office for a meeting, and a couple of them cried and begged him for forgiveness. He forgave all of them and usually gave them a second chance. They became his very best and most trustworthy employees.