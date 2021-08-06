Positively Speaking | Toby Moore: Tell yourself, 'I was born to win'

Benjamin Franklin said, “... nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”

He wasn't the originator of the phrase, but he certainly helped to cement it as a mainstream idiom here in America.

I've begun to feel that the idiom isn't precisely true. Sure, death comes to us all, and we all must pay taxes. To me, it makes more sense to say, “nothing is certain, except loss and taxes.”

All of us deal with loss in our lifetimes. Coping with a loss is never easy. Loss comes in many forms and all shapes and sizes.

Some people can go through life not losing much at all, and others sometimes lose everything.

Zig Ziglar said, “ It’s not what happens to you; it’s how you handle what happens to you that will make the difference…Two brothers had an alcoholic father. One brother became a happy, successful person, and when asked why he said, “I had no choice; my father was an alcoholic.” The other brother became a miserable alcoholic, and when asked why he said, “I had no choice; my father was an alcoholic.”

The brothers had the same experience but created different narratives.