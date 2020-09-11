Rich Miller: Cannabis license process one big mess

That many perfect scores for that many entities and their respective applications absolutely shocked most applicants and the administration.

The 51% veterans requirement, which was added late in the 2019 negotiations after demands by veteran-friendly Sen. Tony Munoz (D-Chicago) and others, turned out to be a major stumbling block for several applicants.

But, hey, it was in the bill, plain as day. Lots of applicants just didn't think it was necessary to have a perfect score to make it into the tiebreaker round. Oops.

And now all heck is breaking loose.

"It's a knife through the heart of the Black and brown community," said former state Sen. Rickey Hendon at a press conference, according to WGN News. The Legislative Black Caucus and the Latino Caucus want the governor to stop the program in its tracks. Democratic Reps. La Shawn Ford and Kathleen Willis wrote Pritzker a letter calling the whole system into question.

The state will eventually award 500 dispensary licenses, so this round was "only a test," as one Pritzker administration official put it. And even the governor admitted that there is significant room for improvement.