Rich Miller: COVID mitigation backlash is inevitable

For generations now, Chicago has had its own separate set of state laws for just about every topic under the sun. The city's mayor is allowed to appoint the school board, Chicago has its own "working cash fund" law, the state's mayoral veto law does not apply to the city and the city has a unique exemption allowing it to deduct money from worker paychecks. From big to archaic, the list is almost endless.

So, when you've grown accustomed to doing it your own way for a century or so, you may start thinking you're a special case in literally everything. And that seems to be what happened last week.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot told reporters she hoped to change Gov. J.B. Pritzker's mind about imposing the same public health mitigations on the city as the state has imposed on several other regions, including suburban Cook County, and said the two ought to be "in lockstep" on any "new restrictions."

The mitigations mainly involve shutting down indoor dining and booze drinking at taverns.