Rich Miller: Madigan has bought himself some time, for now

And then there's organized labor, which has long supported Madigan, but then welded themselves to him during the Bruce Rauner years when the Republican governor was trying to kill them off. Labor is the largest source of campaign cash and precinct workers in the state. Cross the unions and you have few other places to turn to for help. Few Democrats will risk this.

Many of the House Democrats I spoke with last week made a "stability" argument. They complained that the people demanding that Madigan resign haven't presented an alternative to Madigan. Who, for instance, would handle the fundraising and the precinct work and everything else involved with winning elections this fall if Madigan suddenly departed? Who would lay the groundwork for the fall veto session? Creating a sudden void with no alternative just didn't make sense to them at this moment, although that may very well change if any of his close associates are indicted, some admitted.

Black Caucus members I spoke with almost uniformly pointed to their own internal confusion and stagnation since May when their caucus chair Kimberly Lightford abruptly resigned. They and other Democrats also talked about the brutal infighting within the Senate Democratic caucus after Senate President John Cullerton unexpectedly retired last year. A Madigan departure would be ten, twenty, fifty times worse than any of that, they said, and they're probably right.