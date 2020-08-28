Rich Miller: Pritzker, legislators play politics with COVID

The plain fact of the matter, however, is that Pritzker cannot on the one hand say he values science over politics and then on the other even appear to cave on political grounds.

There may have been sound reasons to try and equalize restrictions with St. Louis because the city is mere minutes away from everyone in the Metro East, which is small in comparison to the Missouri metro region. It's not like the governor can close the bridges, after all. And, yes, Pritzker said he'd give the region two weeks. But he openly admitted last week that his actions clearly didn't work. Sometimes, you just gotta bite the bullet.

That region is on the verge of getting totally out of control, if it isn't already. Illinois can't do anything about Missouri. Deal with Illinois.

Thankfully, Pritzker seemed chastened by the whole experience last week when pressed by a reporter. "I will readily admit that that was not a good idea," he said. He should never, ever do this again.

And it's long past time for those Metro East Democratic legislators who've been up in arms since May about the governor's executive orders to loudly demand that their constituents finally take this pandemic seriously. There's no excuse for this nonsense. The region is fast becoming a national hot spot, for crying out loud.

Several of those same legislators pushed hard to establish a large local contact tracing pilot program in St. Clair County. But experts have said contact tracing can be overwhelmed when the positivity rate is above 5%. It's not a panacea. Do better. There is no easy way out of this.

Rich Miller also publishes Capitol Fax, a daily political newsletter, and CapitolFax.com.

