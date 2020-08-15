Rich Miller: Pritzker navigates bureaucratic landmine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday, Aug. 11, was probably the best day, professionally, that Gov. J.B. Pritzker has had in quite a while.

The Joint Committee on Administrative Rules has been a source of legislative frustration for the governor all year. He didn't quite seem to grasp how best to work its process-dominated membership and he was handed a major defeat back in May when JCAR members in both parties turned thumbs down on a sweeping plan to impose fines and even jail time on violators of Pritzker's COVID-19 executive orders.

Pritzker's general counsel Ann Spillane spent hours explaining to and negotiating with JCAR members the myriad details in the administration's latest attempt at enforcing some of the governor's executive orders on mask-wearing and gathering sizes. Spillane testified on behalf of the emergency rule that Tuesday and she and her final product drew praise from members on both sides of the aisle, even though some said they had "agreed to disagree."

Enlisting organized labor and medical and public health leaders to help put public and private pressure on JCAR wasn't a bad idea, either. And rather than relying on legislative leaders to put the arm on fellow Democrats, the governor himself got directly involved and called individual members of the committee.