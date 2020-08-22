Rich Miller: Thompson was a natural campaigner

Thompson just barely won that race, even though the state was in the depths of the "Reagan recession." Stevenson came back four years later, but Thompson had already adopted most of Stevenson's best ideas from 1982 and Stevenson was obliterated after followers of Lyndon LaRouche created havoc by winning two statewide Democratic primaries. Like Barack Obama after him, Thompson's opponents seemed to fall away on their own, but it was never that easy.

Thompson was a strong partisan on the campaign trail and with his innumerable patronage hires. He once said if two people were equally qualified to be a janitor, then he'd naturally prefer that a Republican was hired.

But he was a bipartisan dealmaker par excellence when it came to the General Assembly. Thompson and House Speaker Michael Madigan cooked up countless deals, with the new ballpark for the White Sox being the best known. When Senate President Phil Rock was having trouble with Madigan, Thompson would straighten things out. When Senate Minority Leader Pate Philip wouldn't take his calls, he physically barreled past Philip's chief of staff and marched into the Leader's office and cleared the air. The man knew how to handle people and he knew how to pass a bill. And when he decided that he wanted to be endorsed by both the AFL-CIO and the Illinois Chamber in his final reelection bid, he made it happen.