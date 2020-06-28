Rich Miller: Will Pritzker respond to recent ads?
0 comments

Rich Miller: Will Pritzker respond to recent ads?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Illinois Rising Action, a dark money super PAC, is running a TV ad against Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The group is reportedly putting $1 million behind the spot on both cable and broadcast over two weeks.

Called "Failed," the ad heaps criticism on the governor for the toilet scandal, increased gas taxes, increased taxes on cars and allegedly giving a "huge" pay raise "to his politician buddies." It also goes after his administration's response to massive unemployment. The ad is appearing on broadcast and cable TV in Chicago, Champaign/Springfield and in Paducah, Kentucky.

A million bucks isn't a lot of money in the TV world, but it's not nothing, either. And since he began running for governor, Pritzker has never allowed an attack ad to go unchallenged and he's never allowed himself to be outspent.

As I write this, no response ads are airing, but I think it's safe to say that the governor will respond, and will also up the ante in the process. How much is anyone's guess, but it'll likely be substantial.

Illinois Rising Action has issued numerous press releases since early March. The group's hits on the governor have rarely been mentioned by the media, perhaps because some of the attacks have been a bit of a stretch.

For instance, the organization, which does not have to reveal its funding sources, has pointed out that an investment group the governor founded with his brother backed a company that won a $13 million federal contract to develop a test for COVID-19. The story was covered by Fox News, but didn't gain much traction beyond anti-testing social media paranoids. Pritzker has put all of his investments into a blind trust. Besides that, the company has no state contracts and, frankly, developing a new federally funded test isn't exactly the most horrible thing I've ever heard.

It also attempted to connect the dots between Pritzker's "toilet" scandal and the massive federal effort to convert McCormick Place into an acute alternate care facility. The contractor, Bulley & Andrews, was the master contractor for Pritzker's spare mansion rehab, which blew up in his face when it was discovered that toilets were removed in order to reduce the property taxes on his vacant house. However, the McCormick Place contract was let by the United States Department of Defense, not the State of Illinois. According to the DoD, 18 firms bid on the $9 million contract. Nonetheless, "A pattern is beginning to emerge of vendors with close ties to Governor Pritzker being awarded coronavirus related contracts," the group recently claimed. Bulley & Andrews is one of the oldest contracting firms in Chicago.

The governor has blamed the group for privately dishing to reporters that his wife and daughter were in Florida and that his family had visited their Wisconsin horse farm. Pritzker has said his wife and kid were in Florida before the first stay at home order was issued and that he owns a "working" farm in Wisconsin, so travel to it would be covered by his order. Both stories visibly angered the governor — a guy who rarely shows that side of himself in public (or in private, for that matter). He claimed at one point that the "GOP super PAC" was "putting my family and my children in danger."

Illinois Rising is run by a former Mark Kirk/Bruce Rauner operative who also consults for the firm running the opposition to the governor's "Fair Tax" (some of whom also worked for Rauner before "the purge"). The idea, apparently, is to rough up the governor and then the group working against the "Fair Tax" will build on that work to try and prevent it from passing. To succeed, the constitutional amendment needs the votes of either 60% plus one, or over half of all votes cast in the election. The opposition doesn't have to necessarily win in order to prevail.

A response ad is therefore a bit tricky. If this was only about Pritzker, his advertising team would just kneecap the Republican Party, a not-so-popular entity in this state. But this fight is ultimately about the progressive income tax proposal. So, in order to succeed, Fair Tax proponents will likely need some Republican or GOP-leaning votes.

All we can do now is sit back and wait to see how the Pritzker people thread that needle and track how much they spend.

Hey, at least it's something to occupy ourselves while the world burns.

Rich Miller

Rich Miller

Rich Miller also publishes Capitol Fax, a daily political newsletter, and CapitolFax.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Commentary: Trump's lack of empathy is pathological
Columnists

Commentary: Trump's lack of empathy is pathological

Picture, if you will, four Russian nesting dolls, each roosting inside another. Imagine the largest figurine is of President Donald Trump, and gestating inside are dolls representing the civil rights crisis, inside a financial disaster, inside the coronavirus pandemic. All of these calamities, in my opinion, are made worse than they should have been by Trump's ill temper, keen self-interest ...

Kathy Chonez: A body that can think?
Columnists

Kathy Chonez: A body that can think?

Alive! With Cancer: For a good many of my now-eight-plus years living with cancer, I have often remarked that I will go toe-to-toe with cancer over which one of us gets what real estate in my body bag. 

Commentary: Mob rule threatens free society
Columnists

Commentary: Mob rule threatens free society

Have we replaced government "by the people" with rule by the mob? It certainly feels that way. A potentially healthy debate over policing, race and history has degenerated into general lawlessness, as hordes of lawbreakers have swarmed and destroyed statues in our biggest cities from coast to coast. And these mobs have hardly been discriminating. They've targeted Christopher Columbus, Founding ...

+2
Commentary: You may be ready for bar-hopping, but I'm not 'reopening' yet
Columnists

Commentary: You may be ready for bar-hopping, but I'm not 'reopening' yet

The undergrad who lives in the back room keeps trying to get me to rejoin the world. "Let's get coffee," she suggests one day. "Let's take a drive to Santa Monica," she suggests the next. At 21, my daughter is long past ready to restart her life. She's been living at home since March 13, when her mother and I picked her up at LAX. The three of us went into isolation that afternoon, and she has ...

Commentary That Trump ad with Nazi imagery on Facebook? It proves conservatives wrong about content removal
Columnists

Commentary That Trump ad with Nazi imagery on Facebook? It proves conservatives wrong about content removal

A day after the U.S. Department of Justice and a Republican senator called on Congress to make it harder for tech sites to remove content that violates their terms of service, Facebook removed a slew of content posted by President Donald Trump's campaign for violating its terms of service. Specifically, Facebook on Thursday took down 88 Trump campaign ads calling on readers to "stand with ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News