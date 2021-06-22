Robin Abcarian: Jeffrey Toobin apologized after his sex scandal; Tavis Smiley did not. Does either belong on air?

CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota wasted no time putting her guest on the spot.

"I feel like we should address what's happened in the months since we've seen you," she told the legal analyst and writer Jeffrey Toobin, whose online misbehavior last year gave rise to the hashtag #MeToobin.

"In October, you were on a Zoom call with your colleagues from the New Yorker magazine," Camerota began. "Everyone took a break for several minutes during which time you were caught masturbating on camera. You were subsequently fired from that job after 27 years of working there. And you have since then been on leave from CNN. Do I have it all right?"

"You've got it all right," replied Toobin. "Sad to say."

They spent the next eight cringe-inducing minutes discussing Toobin's transgression.

Toobin could not explain his "deeply moronic and indefensible" act, other than to say he didn't realize the camera was still on and that he is a "flawed human being."

"It was wrong, it was stupid and I am trying to be a better person," he said.

Did the world need to witness this act of self-flagellation?