Seth Whitehead: Reports of oil’s demise are greatly exaggerated

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A familiar narrative has gained traction in the wake of the oil demand shock brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. According to one pundit, “The inexorable decline of oil has begun.” Reports that “the world may never recover its thirst for oil” have been widely echoed as well.

But the reality of oil’s future is much brighter than that rhetoric would indicate. In fact, International Energy Agency head Fatih Birol recently noted that low oil prices and sustained economic recovery “are likely to take global oil demand back to where it was, and beyond.” You read that right — the IEA is forecasting global oil demand will not only rebound to its previous pre-coronavirus level of 100 million barrels per day but increase to about 105 million barrels per day over the next decade.

The world is quite simply going to need a lot of oil for a long time to come. And it is much more ideal to produce as much of it as possible here in Illinois and throughout the United States than to rely on hostile nations to meet the demand for this essential commodity.