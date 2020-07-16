Sun-Times: Reelection strategies come back to bite every 3 to 14 days

Because a political strategy with a rolling shelf life of three to 14 days — the incubation period of COVID-19 — is hopeless. It is sure to come back to bite, as it already has, all summer and fall.

A few weeks ago, Trump demanded that houses of worship be allowed to reopen. He figured he’d get a little political mileage out of that, even if every public health expert said reopening church would be crazy stupid.

And now, right on cue, the coronavirus is surging through churches. Three to 14 days after churches began to reopen, according to a New York Times analysis, people in the pews started getting sick.

In Texas, about 50 people contracted the virus after a pastor encouraged everybody to start hugging again. In Florida, a teenage girl died last month after attending a church party.

Nobody’s about to forget this. Nice church people will still be dying on Election Day. Others will be dying, too.

Expert forecasters — scientists, not politicians — are now predicting more than 200,000 Americans will be dead from COVID-19 by Election Day.

The moral tragedy is that Trump and his craven choir of Republican governors, senators and representatives are not even trying to beat the pandemic. They have never tried.