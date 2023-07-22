A dear friend recently offered me some sage advice, “Better to bend than to break.” Her words touched my heart, and I immediately pictured a beautiful willow tree. With its long, flowing branches and leaves, the tree’s supple limbs allow it to survive fierce winds. A willow tree inspires us to gracefully bend and sway along with challenge and change.

Being flexible does not come easily to me. I’m afraid I’m more like an oak tree — rigid, firm and upright. This doesn’t always serve me well. Martial artist Bruce Lee said, “Notice that the stiffest tree is most easily cracked, while the bamboo or willow survives by bending with the wind.”

Willow trees originated in Ancient China where some people believed the lithe branches could ward off evil. In the Middle Ages, the tree held both magical and medicinal value. Willow bark contains a chemical similar to aspirin and powerful anti-inflammatory compounds that have been used for thousands of years.

The tree is often called a weeping willow. When raindrops run down its long narrow leaves, it really does look as if the tree is crying. While the tree can be associated with grief and mourning, it is also seen as a symbol of fertility and immortality. A willow branch can be planted in the ground and from it, a new tree will grow.

From Othello to Harry Potter, the willow tree is featured in many literary works. Grandmother Willow, from Disney’s Pocahontas, is one of my favorite movie characters. The sentient willow tree serves as a spiritual guide for Pocahontas, “Listen with your heart, you will understand.” Grandmother Willow reminds me of my own wise friend and advisor.

In Willow Poem, William Carlos Williams writes about the tree’s resilience against the inevitable winter, giving readers courage to face their own turbulent times ahead. The poem begins, “It is a willow when summer is over, a willow by the river from which no leaf has fallen nor bitten by the sun turned orange or crimson.”

On a summer evening many years ago, my husband and I were married under a willow tree. I am even more in love now with both the man and the tree as they equally embody the wisdom of gentleness, flexibility and resiliency.

Marrying under a willow tree is apropos, I think. Life is filled with beauty, but it is not without its difficulties. With its lovely draping branches, the willow tree whispers its simple secret — be ever so easy to bend and not easy to break.