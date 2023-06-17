To my delight, a pair of Eastern bluebirds built a nest in our backyard birdhouse. From our living room windows, I watched the happy scene unfold over a couple days. The smaller pale blue female flitted in and out of the house with grass and pine needles in her mouth, as the vivid blue male with a brick-red breast stood sentry on top of the house.

It seemed the work was done when suddenly the female bird flew up to our decorative half windows and aggressively beat her wings and beak against the glass. Over and over she dove down to the birdhouse and back up to the windows, each time frantically attacking the glass and scratching the window with her feet.

After several minutes of this disturbing behavior, I Googled, "Why is a bluebird flying against our window?" According to several sites, including BluebirdLandlord.com, birds are naturally territorial and Eastern bluebirds, in particular, don't like to nest within a hundred yards of another pair of bluebirds. The bird thought her own reflection in the window was another bluebird and was striking the window to defend her nest.

I began to sympathize with the momma bluebird. Like most parents, I would do anything to defend the safety and wellbeing of my own brood. It was heart-wrenching to watch her waste so much time and energy fighting a fear that didn't actually exist. And boy, did that feel familiar.

According to an article on Linkedin.com by Professor Pete Alexander, fear in humans is a response to an actual threat and is a survival mechanism that dates back to the Stone Age when survival from predators was a primary concern. The problem is that often our fears aren't based in reality. A common acronym for F.E.A.R. is False Evidence Appearing Real. According to Alexander, "It's just an illusion, or something we fabricate in our minds that feels real."

Like that bluebird, we can get so worked up over our false fear that we desperately beat our heads against a wall for no reason. From my side of the window, I could see there was nothing to be afraid of, but the bird couldn't see that from her perspective. I knew she was exhausted and likely hurting herself. If she's anything like me, her fear was filling her body and mind with anxiety.

Now, I am nothing if not a problem-solver. Since the windows in question are eight-feet high, half circles, they don't have blinds or curtains I could close to reduce the reflection. So I decided to try the highlighter trick, invented by ornithologist David Sibley.

All I had to do was climb a ladder and use a yellow highlighter to draw a two-inch grid on the inside of each window. The florescent pigment of the highlighter is visible to birds but nearly undetectable for humans. It proved to be a quick, simple and cheap way to alleviate the bluebird's fear, or false evidence appearing real.

While the bird still flew up to the window, perched on the ledge and peeked inside the living room, she was no longer in distress. She and her mate took turns ducking into the birdhouse. Sometimes they rested together on a nearby branch. As I watched them, I hummed a famous song composed in 1934 called Bluebird of Happiness.

The timeless lyrics are, "You will find greater peace of mind knowing there's a bluebird of happiness. And when he sings to you, though you're deep in blue. You will see a ray of light creep through. And so remember this, life is no abyss somewhere there's a bluebird of happiness."