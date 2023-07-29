For years, I've encouraged myself to complete overwhelming, difficult or mundane tasks to a rhythmic refrain of, "Chop wood. Carry water." The simple phrase offers motivation whether grading a hundred essays, folding laundry or helping my husband build a retaining wall with a thousand 45-pound concrete blocks. My motivational mantra comes from a Zen parable I heard when I was about 20.

There once was a young monk who dreamed of learning the secrets of enlightenment. At the monastery, he spent his days chopping wood for the fire and carrying water to the kitchen. He grew tired and frustrated by the same menial tasks and longed to do something more important. He complained to the Zen master who said, "Before enlightenment, chopping wood and carrying water. After enlightenment, chopping wood and carrying water."

I certainly don't consider myself enlightened, but I find this story filled with wisdom about one's approach to work. It reminds me of my own personal Zen master, my father, who worked as a dentist for more than 50 years and taught me the qualities of a strong work ethic.

Just do it. The successful Nike slogan reminds us to stop making excuses and get 'er done. Yes, the work is hard, but you can do it. Chop wood. Carry water. Harvest field. Change diaper. Build bridge. Cook dinner. Pass test. Cure cancer. Sweep porch. Work is what gives our lives meaning and purpose.

Be mindful. Whatever our work, we should try to be completely present and give it our best. There is a saying that how we do anything is how we do everything. What matters is the task at hand. Forget about multi-tasking. Just chop wood. Just carry water.

All work is important. The young monk was learning that no task is insignificant. The Zen master's point was that no matter how educated or enlightened we become, all work is really nothing more than chopping wood and carrying water.

Attitude is everything. The Zen master in the story made it clear that the monk's tasks won't change, but with wisdom his perception of the tasks will. The late philosopher Wayne Dyer similarly said, "If you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change."

Make it fun. Disney Zen master, Mary Poppins, sang, "In every job that must be done there is an element of fun. You find the fun and snap! The job's a game!" As a child, I often worked along side my dad on tasks around the house and yard. He always made sure a trip to the hardware store for more supplies included a lollipop at the checkout register. As Poppins said, "Just a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down."

I'm proud that my husband possesses my dad's work ethic, too. Even though we are both retired, we still work every day. We have taken on several DIY projects most would have left to the professionals or at least to someone younger. Our jobs have included cutting down trees, finishing an attic, and moving 30 tons of river rock with two shovels and wheelbarrow. I have to admit some of our projects have had this old gal sprawled out breathlessly on the ground, but my husband reminds me there's no crying in baseball or other brawny pursuits.

Teddy Roosevelt said, "I would rather risk wearing out than rusting out." There is more work to be done in our personal lives, at home and in our communities. I'm glad to know there will always be another job to do, because when we stop chopping wood and carrying water, we stop living.