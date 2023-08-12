We were taking a relaxing morning walk, but I was distracted by a situation that had my jaw clenched and my shoulders tight and heavy. Suddenly my husband stopped and picked up something from the ground. Smiling, he handed me a pretty white feather with a striking black design. Whatever I was fretting about flew away, and I felt myself lighten up and soften into the moment.

Feathers are one of nature's many simple gifts. Mike and I have found and given them to each other for years. Our collection fills a big bowl in our living room and ranges from downy feathers as small as my pinky nail to foot-long feathers of herons. Some are colorful, but most feature nature’s soothing neutral palette.

In some cultures, feathers represent a connection to the spiritual realm, and many people believe they are a sign from an angel or dearly missed loved one. Isn't it curious how feathers appear at the oddest of moments and in the strangest of places?

Some Native Americans find symbolism in the anatomy of a feather. The hollow quill is seen as a way to send prayers and receive blessings from the creator. The shaft dividing the feather represents the two sides of ourselves. The downy fluff at the base of a feather symbolizes our continuous growth. The numerous barbs of the feather symbolize our individual days and the choices we make.

With those simple parts of a feather, birds can fly. Think about that. They fly! They soar with nothing more than little feathers like the one Mike gave me, the one I took home and placed in the bowl with the others after identifying it as that of a mockingbird.

For all their symbolism and scientific wonder, for me, feathers are nature’s reminder to stay soft. The world can make us hard. It can cause us to view life as a struggle and a fight. We can begin to see the dark instead of the light, the fear instead of hope. It can make us clench our jaw and our minds like a tight and angry fist.

Despite their power, feathers are incredibly light. Have you ever run your fingers along a feather that appears to be frayed by wind or rain? The feathers’ barbs easily realign and smooth out. What a stunning visual for not letting our own feathers get ruffled.

Emily Dickinson wrote, “Hope is the thing with feathers that perches in the soul and sings the tune without the words and never stops at all.” Sometimes, when all hope seems lost, I peer into the bowl holding our collection of feathers, our gifts from nature. They remind me how beautifully simple life really is if we stay soft and light. With that frame of mind, maybe we all could soar.