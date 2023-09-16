It may seem odd, but you will often find me, a 61-year-old woman, in a cozy spot in my home reading a favorite children's book. I might be sitting cross-legged on the floor with Winnie the Pooh, curled up on the couch with the March sisters, or visiting Narnia before drifting off to sleep. There are three broad reasons I love children's books: they hold universal and timeless truths, they evoke feelings of hope and happiness, and they transport me to a simpler time.

The author of "Why You Should Read Children's Books, Even Though You are So Old and Wise," Katherine Rundell, writes, "Those who write for children are trying to arm them for the life ahead with everything we can find that is true. And perhaps, also, secretly to arm adults against those necessary compromises and necessary heartbreaks that life involves: to remind them that there are and always will be great, sustaining truths to which we can return."

Imagine our current world leaders sitting down with a stack of Little Golden Books. For all their sophistication and power, I think they could use a few simple lessons in what's really important in life. I wonder what they could learn from "The Little Red Hen," "The Shy Little Kitten" and "The Saggy Baggy Elephant."

Children's book are happy and hopeful. The covers are bright and cheerful with an inviting font that begs to be opened. Illustrations are captivating, magical, or charmingly simple. My own bookshelves are filled with pastel and primary-colored children’s books that make me smile before I even open them.

The best children's books are filled with memorable characters, settings and conflicts that are nearly always resolved through a new lesson and a new friend. Like life, children's books have their share of hurt, anger, sadness and fear, but it takes us on a hopeful journey that almost always has a happy ending.

I am fairly certain that rereading a childhood book is the closest thing to time-traveling. Reading an old favorite takes me right back to who I was when I read it as a child and again to who my children and I were when I read it to them. In 2018, Emma Court wrote an article for The Atlantic titled "What Rereading Childhood Books Teaches Adults About Themselves." "Childhood books offer an opportunity to sit down in the river of time, if just for a moment and ponder the full scope of one's life," she wrote.

It was a dream come true when I discovered I could become a teacher and get paid to read beautiful stories, poetry and novels all day. I taught middle school literature for nearly 30 years, never once wishing for a more grown-up curriculum. The truth is, I find childhood and adolescent literary themes poignant, relevant, inspiring and surprisingly mature.

What were your favorite childhood books? As a new school year begins, this is a great time to read them again. W.H. Auden wrote, "There are good books which are only for adults, because their comprehension presupposes adult experiences, but there are no good books which are only for children."