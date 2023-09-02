Note: This concludes a three-part series on the U.S. Surgeon General's May report on Our Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation.

In May, the government released a lengthy report titled Our Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation. The report is professional, comprehensive and thorough. It is filled with statistics, research, graphs and scientific, social and medical jargon. Buried deep in the 82-page report is one simple little word — kindness.

All that research shows what we might have suspected. Kindness matters. While formal programs and policies can be impactful, according to the report, it's how we engage with one another in everyday life that matters most. "Such a culture of connection rests on core values of kindness, respect, service and commitment to one another," the report says. "Everyone contributes to the collective culture of social connection by regularly practicing these values."

The report stresses the importance of our leaders, media and institutions demonstrating kindness in public and private dialogue and modeling healthy social connection. Now, I'm an optimist and hold out hope for this to happen, but most of those at the top are letting us down in the kindness department. I'm afraid it's up to us ordinary citizens to establish a culture of connection through simple kindness.

It brings to mind a terrific 1990 book by Robert Fulghum titled "All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten." Most of us have understood the importance of kindness since we were knee-high to a grasshopper. As a reminder, kindness is defined as the quality of being gentle, caring and helpful.

I appreciate the surgeon general's detailed report, but it really doesn't seem that complicated to me. Maybe we should all read Fulghum's book or watch a few episodes of that classic children's show Mister Rogers' Neighborhood. While changing from his work shoes and putting on his familiar red cardigan, Fred Rogers told us, "There are three ways to ultimate success. The first way is to be kind. The second way is to be kind. The third way is to be kind."

I believe we are all kind at heart. We may have just fallen out of the habit sometime between kindergarten and now. Here are ten simple ways we can practice being kind to one another today:

Smile. Say hello to people you pass by. Hold the door for others. Use a pleasant tone of voice. Be a courteous driver. Use polite words. Be a good listener. Lend a helping hand. Use friendly body language. Don't forget to be kind to yourself.

The U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy did a good thing in bringing attention to our nation's epidemic of loneliness and isolation. While his advisory report contains a solid framework for solving a multi-faceted problem, showing more kindness is one thing we can all do starting right now. As the Dalai Lama advises, "Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible."