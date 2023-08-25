Note: This is the second of a three-part series on the U.S. Surgeon General's May report titled Our Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation.

The May report on the epidemic of loneliness and isolation begins with a letter from U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy. He writes about going on a cross-country tour and being surprised by what he heard from his fellow Americans. He writes, "People began to tell me they felt isolated, invisible, and insignificant." The comment, he said, came from people of all socioeconomic backgrounds, from every corner of the country, and from all ages, including children.

As a retired teacher, the report doesn't surprise me. Although school-aged children can be surrounded by hundreds of other kids, I know from experience many feel those heartbreaking words Murthy heard time and again — isolated, invisible and insignificant.

The surgeon general's report shows national trends of social connection. Since 2003, social isolation has increased by 24 hours a month. Household family social engagement has decreased five hours per month. Non-household family engagement has decreased by 6.5 hours per month. Social engagement with others has decreased 10 hours a month. These trends impact everyone, but research shows this lack of connection has even more detrimental effects on children and adolescents.

The report outlines the following ways parents and caregivers can play an important role in shaping kids' social connections, but I think they are suggestions we can all take to heart.

Invest in your relationship with your child or loved one by recognizing that strong, secure attachments are protective and a good foundation for other healthy relationships. Model healthy social connection. This includes constructive conflict resolution, spending time together and staying in regular contact with extended family, friends and neighbors. Set time aside for socializing away from technology or social media. Participate in community family events. Help children and adolescents develop strong, safe, and stable relationships with supportive adults including grandparents, teachers, coaches, counselors and mentors. Encourage healthy social connection with peers by supporting individual friendships, as well as participation in structured activities such as volunteering, sports, community activities and mentorship programs. Be attentive to how young people spend their time online. Delay the age at which children join social media platforms and monitor and decrease screen time in favor of positive, in-person connection-building activities. Identify and aim to reduce behaviors and experiences that may increase the risk for social disconnection including bullying and excessive or harmful social media use. Talk to your children about social connection regularly to understand if they are struggling with loneliness or isolation. Destigmatize talking about these feelings and create space for children to share their perspective and needs. Look for potential warning signs of loneliness and social isolation. This may include increases in time spent alone, disproportionate online time, limited interactions with friends or excessive attention-seeking behavior. Connect youth to helpers like counselors, educators, and health care providers if they are struggling with loneliness, isolation or unhealthy relationships.

As our children return to school, let's think about what they are learning from all of us. Dr. Murthy writes, "By taking small steps every day to strengthen our relationships, and by supporting community efforts to rebuild social connection, we can rise to meet this moment together. We can build lives and communities that are healthier and happier."