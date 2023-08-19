The report reveals that loneliness significantly increases the risk of heart disease, stroke, depression and dementia. A lack of social connection increases the risk of premature death by more than 60%. In fact, it is as dangerous as smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day.

The Surgeon General's "Advisory on our Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation" is a framework based on six foundational pillars to improve social connection. It includes building parks, funding research, improving health care and enacting public policies. These things may be well and good, but they leave the average citizen fairly powerless.

What can you and I do to fight the epidemic of loneliness? Within the 82-page report, there are specific ideas for us to use in our daily lives. Some may seem quite obvious and fairly simple. Yet, I know I could do better in each of these areas not only to improve my own social connections but to help others facing the devastating effects of loneliness and isolation.

1. Minimize distraction during conversation to increase the quality of time you spend with others. For instance, don't check your phone during meals, conversations and family time.

2. Seek out opportunities to serve and support others. Be ready and willing to help your family, co-workers, friends and even strangers.

3. Be responsive and supportive to others. In turn, show your gratitude for the support people offer you. By practicing these behaviors, others are more likely to reciprocate, thereby strengthening social bonds.

4. Actively engage with people of different backgrounds and experiences to expand your understanding of and relationships with a diverse group of people.

5. Participate in social and community groups such as fitness, religious, hobby, professional and community service organizations to foster a sense of belonging, meaning and purpose.

6. Reduce practices that lead to feelings of disconnection from others. These include harmful and excessive social media use, time spent in unhealthy relationships and too much time in front of screens instead of people.

7. Seek help during times of struggle with loneliness or isolation. Reach out to a family member, friend, counselor, health care provider or call or the 988 crisis line.

8. Be open with your health care provider about significant social changes in your life, as this may help them understand potential health impacts and guide them to provide recommendations to mitigate health risks.

9. Make time for civic engagement. Attend gatherings such as town halls, school board meetings and local government hearings. If interested, participate in positive and constructive political discourse.

10. Reflect the core values of connection in how you approach others in conversation and through the actions you take. These include communication, kindness, respect, honesty and empathy.

Something tells me you care greatly about your community. I hope you'll join me in contemplating this list of suggestions. Instead of passing the buck and leaving it to someone else to make a difference, let's each commit to doing what we can to end the epidemic of loneliness and disconnection.

Dr. Murthy reminds us, "While loneliness engenders despair and ever more isolation, togetherness raises optimism and creativity. When people feel they belong to one another, their lives are stronger, richer and more joyful."

Note: I find this topic of such importance, that this is the first of a three-part series to be continued the next two Saturdays.