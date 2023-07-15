There exists in the world a curious concept known as the 80/20 Rule. In a nutshell, the idea is that most effects come from just a few causes. For example, in business roughly 80% of profits come from 20% of sales, 80% of sales come from 20% of products and 80% of productivity comes from 20% of work. The principle behind the 80/20 Rule can be used to simplify our lives by helping us identify what's most valuable and what could be eliminated.

The 80/20 rule is also known as the Pareto Principle. Vilfredo Pareto was an Italian economist in the late 1800s when he observed that 80% of his garden harvest came from 20% of his plants. He realized that the percentage remained true in the field of economics, including the fact that 80% percent of the land in his country was owned by 20% of the people.

In the 1940s, an engineer named Joseph Duran noticed the same phenomenon in manufacturing, and he dubbed the 80/20 Rule as the Pareto Principle. Duran went on to suggest that for the greatest success, businesses should focus on the "vital few" and ignore the "trivial many."

His suggestion goes right along with the idea of simplicity, which I tend to define as eliminating the unnecessary in order to elevate the necessary. The Pareto Principle, or 80/20 Rule, can be used across all areas of our professional and personal lives. Let's take a look at how we can use it to simplify the areas of possessions, work and leisure activities.

First, the idea can help us simplify our household possessions. While the 80/20 Rule is not a mathematical principle or law, if you have a hundred articles of clothing in your closet, you likely wear about 20 of them most of the time. If your kitchen has 10 cooking utensils, you rarely use eight of them. If your children have 20 toys, they usually play with only four of them. If you want to simplify your possessions, the Pareto Principle could help you say goodbye to roughly 80% of your things, and you'd hardly even miss them.

Whether you work inside or outside of the home, the Pareto Principle is a reminder that being busy is not the same as being productive. Most of us can relate to being busy all day yet not really getting much done. Our day can be frittered away by unproductive meetings, phone calls, emails, redoing things, and reinventing the proverbial wheel. Disorganization and distraction can make our days disappear without a thing to show for it. The 80/20 Rule can help us simplify our work by identifying the most essential tasks and eliminating the time-wasters.

Finally, we can use the Pareto Principle to make the best use of our leisure time. Let's assume you come home from work each evening and have four hours to relax before bed. What would be the most beneficial use of that time? You could take a walk with your spouse, or you could sit around drinking too much wine. You could read a book that nurtures your mind or mindlessly scroll Facebook. You could take a relaxing bath and go to sleep early or conk out in your clothes while binge-watching The Real Housewives. Again, the principle reminds us that certain activities are more beneficial to our wellbeing than others.

Living by the 80/20 Rule takes some practice. At first, it might be difficult to let go of all the nonessential possessions, tasks and activities we've come to believe are important. Eventually, though, we will become more aware of what garners the best results and is worth our precious resources. In his book The 80/20 Principle: The Secret to Achieving More with Less, Richard Koch wrote, "You might get much better value and happiness out of a simpler and cheaper lifestyle."