I can be overly earnest. Knowing this about myself, I once hung a cheerful poster in my classroom that said, "Life's too mysterious to take too serious." It was just the thing to help me keep a simple, lighthearted approach to my job as a middle school English teacher. Ironically, I had to take the poster down.

I couldn't get past the fact that it was grammatically incorrect. It should have read, "Life's too mysterious to take too seriously." (To be clear, seriously is an adverb describing the verb take. For the same reason, one of my favorite songs, "Take it Easy," should technically be "Take It Easily.") I know — this lady needs to lighten up a little.

I have a good sense of humor, but I pretty much gave up on comedy when I hit adulthood. Life demanded responsibility and diligence, and that's what I gave it. I've since learned to temper my conscientious nature with some good belly laughs.

Unfortunately, I find most humor these days to be crude and crass. A few years ago I was excited to see a comedy show at Chicago's Second City. As the show went on, the dark humor made me feel increasingly uncomfortable, and I couldn't wait for it to be over. Fortunately, on the way home, I was able to listen to Laugh USA on the radio for hilarious G-rated humor. I’m a cornball who loves a good clean joke.

When I was young, my little sisters and I stayed up late on Saturday nights to watch "The Carol Burnett Show." We still crack up thinking about Tim Conway playing an inept dentist who accidentally shoots himself in the leg with novocaine. We would laugh uproariously when our dad, an actual dentist and very goofy guy, entertained us by acting out Conway's character.

Remember "Hee Haw?" When my kids were in elementary school, we often watched videos of the show after their evening baths. They even learned a few of the sketches and would perform them to my delight. “I can’t believe I got fired from the calendar factory. All I did was take a day off!

My wife told me to stop impersonating a flamingo, so I had to put my foot down! I was addicted to the hokey pokey, but then I turned myself around!” Ba-dum-bump.

Lately, I've been watching some of my favorite old movies. I had all but forgotten the scene from "Mary Poppins" with Bert and Uncle Albert laughing so hard they float up to the ceiling singing, "I love to laugh, loud and long and clear. The more I laugh, the more I fill with glee. The more the glee, the more I'm a merrier me!"

With all the difficulties facing our nation and world, merriness and glee may seem a little tone-deaf, but I think we could all use a hearty laugh. W.E.B. DuBois (not exactly known for his sense of humor) said, "I am especially glad of the divine gift of laughter. It has made the world human and lovable, despite all of its pain and wrong."

No matter how serious life gets, we can't forget to laugh, loud and long and clear. During the dog days of August, I’m spending more time indoors laughing out loud with some of my favorite comedy books, shows and movies, starting with this one:

Bert: I knew a man with a wooden leg named Smith.

Uncle Albert: What was the name of his other leg?

Come on now, that’s funny stuff.