There is a growing trend to brand our summer with a personalized theme. It's not a new idea. In an episode of the nineties hit show "Seinfeld," neurotic but lovable George Costanza excitedly proclaims it to be "the Summer of George!" More recently, I've heard the following themes — Matinee Movie Summer, No Make-Up Summer and Fish Taco Summer. Unsurprisingly, my vote goes to the Summer of Simplicity.

It's a perfect time of the year to enjoy the simple life. After all, it's summertime and the living should be easy. Don't waste your summer making routine decisions or living unintentionally. Answer these ten questions and you'll be on your way to making this your Summer of Simplicity.

1. What are you drinking? Make this is your summer of sweet tea, homemade lemonade or strawberry-infused water. If you want something stronger, choose a signature cocktail, but take it easy.

2. What are you eating? My go-to summertime lunch is a good old-fashioned peanut butter and jelly sandwich. You might choose to make this your summer of salads, shrimp boils, or anything off the grill. Whatever it is, keep it simple.

3. What are you wearing? End decision fatigue by having a simple summer uniform. My friend will be wearing white pants and an airy tunic. I'll have on a simple dress. My husband will be in shorts and a T-shirt. Just get dressed and forget about it.

4. Where's your hang out? Our favorite place to be during the summer is our backyard. Other spots might be the swimming pool, golf course, library or lake. Where are you headed every chance you get this summer?

5. What's on your playlist? Hearing a certain song can take us right back to a long-ago summer. My husband and I take turns playing deejay at our house, and we each have a summer 2023 playlist. Dedicate this summer to your favorite musical artist or genre.

6. What are you reading? Is this the summer you're finally going to read the classics? Or is it the summer of trashy romance novels? Maybe you want to only read books on a certain subject or everything written by a favorite author. Whatever you decide, it's just not summer without a good book.

7. What are you doing? When you look back on the summer, make sure you spent it doing things your uniquely enjoy. Are you into pickleball, making jelly or rollerblading? I'm writing a book while my husband works on his stained glass for a fall craft fair. We are also watching all of Wes Anderson's delightfully quirky movies.

8. What aren't you doing? As important as deciding what you want to do this summer is knowing what you don't want to do. Maybe you'll decide to forego social media, crowded amusement parks or an expensive vacation. I made the decision to give up golf this summer, and I haven't once regretted it.

9. What could you simplify? What is a source of stress that you could simplify this summer? This could relate to any area of your life. Try to identify the problem and come up with a realistic solution. It's surprising how the simplest solution can make life so much easier.

10. What are summer's simple joys? What are your favorite things about summer — watermelon, baseball, lightning bugs, blueberry picking, outdoor concerts, ice cream, swimming, farmers' markets, going barefoot? Whatever is on your list, simply do more of that.