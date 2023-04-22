For as long as I can remember, I've made a wish upon the first star I see at night. My childhood wishes were inspired by Jiminy Cricket who sang, "If you wish upon a star, makes no difference who you are. Anything your heart desires will come to you." Eventually, my wishes turned to prayers. After my children went out on their own, I found it comforting to know no matter how far away they were from me, they could look up at the night sky and remember we were all safe under the same blanket of stars.

Tomorrow evening, I will make a wish for a little boy in Uganda who is turning 10 years old. Several years ago, my husband and I began sponsoring Lukas through Compassion International, a Christian humanitarian aid organization. Lukas lives in a small village 300 miles away from the nearest city. Through the work of Compassion, Lukas and many of the children in his village are able to attend a church-sponsored school a couple of days a week. The other days he helps his father tend to animals, gather firewood, carry water and care for his brothers and sisters.

Uganda is one of the poorest nations in the world. Most families there depend on subsistence farming, and water shortages frequently cause food scarcity. Many Ugandan children are significantly malnourished. I don't know if Lukas understands he lives in poverty. If so, his smiling school photos and crayon drawings of him playing soccer, climbing trees and laughing with friends outside his little home with the blue roof belie the fact.

When I find myself wishing for material things or for even more ease in my life, I think of Lukas and the three billion people on our planet who live in poverty. There is a quote I turn to when my life seems inadequate, when I let advertisements and social media make me feel small and envious. Rainer Maria Rilke wrote, "If your daily life seems poor, do not blame it; blame yourself. Tell yourself that you are not poet enough to call forth its riches. For to the creator, there is no poverty and no poor indifferent place." Rilke's words shame me. I keep the quote close at hand, just in case I need to snap out of it.

Our sponsorship of Lukas includes a monthly donation and annual Christmas and birthday gifts. Each time he receives a gift, he writes us to say thank you and tell us what he purchased with the money. Once it was a chicken. Another time he bought mosquito netting. Last year we were happy to know after buying a mattress there was enough money left over for a piece of candy.

This week I sent a birthday message to Lukas through the Compassion website which an interpreter will help him read. I asked him to look up at the sky on the evening of his birthday. "Remember that we live on the same planet, under the same sky dotted with the same stars," I wrote. "I am making a special wish on one of those stars, a prayer just for you, Lukas, for a very happy birthday.”