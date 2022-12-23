The Simple Swan | Alicia Woodward: O. Henry’s classic story is a gift

If there's anything I learned from a long career as a middle school teacher, it's that holding eighth graders' attention the day before holiday break requires a Christmas miracle. I found one in O. Henry's classic short story, The Gift of the Magi.

Each year, on that long December day, students tumble into the classroom hopped up on candy canes and holiday hormones, as I tell them we are going to read a classic love story. They groan when they find out the tale was written in 1905, but when they realize I'm not acquiescing and putting a movie in the DVD player, they settle down for literature class.

I pass out copies of the story for my students to follow along as I read aloud, doing my best to bring the characters' words and actions to life so my students can imagine it.

"One dollar and eighty-seven cents. That was all. And sixty cents of it was in pennies...And the next day would be Christmas."

So begins the story of Della and Jim Dillingham Young, a poor married couple who long to buy each other meaningful gifts at Christmastime. A calm comes over the room as the story unfolds.

"Now, there were two possessions of the James Dillingham Youngs in which they both took a mighty pride. One was Jim's gold watch that had been his father's and his grandfather's. The other was Della's hair."

Believe me, if there's one thing teenagers care about it's their hair.

"So now Della's beautiful hair fell about her, rippling and shining like a cascade of brown waters. It reached below her knee and made itself almost a garment for her."

Imagine my students' shock when Della decides to sell her beautiful hair to Madame Sofronie, a wig maker, for $20! I read how Della takes the money from her hair to go shopping for the perfect present for her dear husband. At last she finds a platinum fob chain.

"It was even worthy of The Watch. As soon as she saw it she knew that it must be Jim's."

The students lean in closer to find out what happened next.

Della returned to their shabby apartment, excited about the gift but worried how her husband will react to her hair. "Please, God, make him think I am still pretty."

I see the girls lower their eyes sympathetically and the boys squirm uncomfortably.

Jim walked through the apartment door. "His eyes were fixed upon Della, and there was an expression in them that she could not read, and it terrified her...He simply stared at her fixedly with that peculiar expression on his face."

Students murmur their predictions of Jim's reaction.

"Don't make any mistake, Dell," he said, "about me. I don't think there's anything in the way of a haircut or a shave or a shampoo that could make me like my girl any less. But if you'll unwrap that package you may see why you had me going a while at first."

O. Henry and I have them in the palm of our hands.

Della slowly opened her gift and saw a gorgeous set of expensive hair combs she had been eyeing for so long. "Beautiful combs, pure tortoise shell, with jewelled rims - just the shade to wear in the beautiful vanished hair."

The gasps in the classroom are audible.

Della hugged the combs to her chest and reminded her husband and herself how quickly her hair grows. She proudly gave Jim his gift. "Isn't it a dandy, Jim! I hunted all over town to find it. You'll have to look at the time a hundred times a day now. Give me your watch. I want to see how it looks on you." Jim fell to the couch and smiled. "I sold the watch to get the money to buy your combs."

The classroom falls silent as my students process the story's irony and tenderness. Finally, I read the last paragraph of the famous story that first appeared in a New York City newspaper at Christmastime more than a hundred years ago.

"And here I have lamely related to you the uneventful chronicle of two foolish children in a flat who most unwisely sacrificed for each other the greatest treasures of their house. But in a last word to the wise of these days let it be said that of all who give gifts these two were the wisest. Of all who give and receive gifts such as they are wisest. Everywhere they are the wisest. They are the magi."

With perfect timing, the bell rings, and my students and I, filled with the spirit of O. Henry's simple and beautiful story, wish one another a very Merry Christmas!